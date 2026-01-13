Hydro One (TSE:H) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$53.53 and last traded at C$53.77. 1,193,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 755,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.95.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.95.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0572195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.3331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 59.66%.
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.
