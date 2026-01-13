Hydro One (TSE:H) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$53.53 and last traded at C$53.77. 1,193,225 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 755,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$53.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares upped their price target on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Hydro One from C$49.00 to C$53.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Hydro One from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.95.

Hydro One Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$53.59 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm had revenue of C$1.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hydro One Limited will post 2.0572195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a $0.3331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results. The province of Ontario holds an approximate 47% common equity stake.

Featured Stories

