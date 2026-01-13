Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Trading Down 2.1% – What’s Next?

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $61.51. Approximately 331,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 445% from the average daily volume of 60,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.8350.

Eisai Stock Down 2.1%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. is a research-driven global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Founded in 1941 by Toyoji Naito, Eisai focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of prescription medicines and related healthcare products. The company emphasizes neuroscience and oncology as core therapeutic areas and invests in both small-molecule and biologic research to address unmet medical needs.

Among its well-known products, Eisai developed and markets Aricept (donepezil), a widely used treatment for the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, and LENVIMA (lenvatinib), an oncology therapy for several tumor types.

