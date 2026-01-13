Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Time to Buy?

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$18.10 and last traded at C$18.10. Approximately 79,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 53,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.73 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41.

Fairfax India Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business conducted in or dependent on India. The company operates through investing in the India segment and it earns income through the source of interest and dividends.

