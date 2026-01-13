Lithium X Energy (CVE:LIX) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Lithium X Energy Corp. (CVE:LIX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.57. Approximately 1,695,499 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 556,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.57.

About Lithium X Energy

Lithium X Energy Corp. operates as a lithium exploration and development company in Argentina and the United States. Its principal property is the Sal de los Angeles lithium-potash brine project comprising 8,854 hectares area located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Royce Resources Corp. and changed its name to Lithium X Energy Corp. in November 2015. Lithium X Energy Corp. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

