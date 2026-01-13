StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 413 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 4,046 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ NEWZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.34.
StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Gold Breakout ALERT
- Trump’s Hand-Written Letter Will Shock his Haters
Receive News & Ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.