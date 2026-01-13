StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NASDAQ:NEWZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 413 shares, a decline of 89.8% from the December 15th total of 4,046 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,167 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ NEWZ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.85. 668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.98. StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $30.34.

StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF Company Profile

The StockSnips AI-Powered Sentiment US All Cap ETF (NEWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund pursues long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of US companies across various market capitalizations. The fund selects securities by blending Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies. NEWZ was launched on Apr 12, 2024 and is issued by StockSnips.

