Short Interest in Origin Investment Corp I (NASDAQ:ORIQU) Decreases By 90.9%

Origin Investment Corp I (NASDAQ:ORIQU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 399 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 4,401 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 379 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Origin Investment Corp I Trading Down 0.1%

Origin Investment Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.19. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40. Origin Investment Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Institutional Trading of Origin Investment Corp I

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Investment Corp I during the third quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Investment Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Origin Investment Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Origin Investment Corp I Company Profile

Origin Investment Corp I is a Delaware-based special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed to pursue a business combination with a target operating company. Listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker ORIQU, the company seeks to leverage the flexible structure of a blank check vehicle to identify and consummate a merger, capital purchase, or similar business transaction.

The company’s primary focus is on identifying opportunities within technology, media, telecommunications, and related sectors.

