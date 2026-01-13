Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA) Shares Down 10.4% – Time to Sell?

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) (CVE:PEA – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 395,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 344% from the average daily volume of 89,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V) Trading Down 10.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$47.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.30.

About Pieridae Energy Limited (PEA.V)

Pieridae Energy Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resources in Canada. The company holds interests in 19,342 net acres in Ojay area, and 212,155 net acres in the Deep Basin Sierra and Ekwan areas, British Columbia; and 220,212 net acres in Northern Alberta Foothills, 180,938 net acres in Central Alberta Foothills, and 5,423 net acres in Southern Alberta Foothills, Alberta. It also holds interests in Bourque, Gastonguay, Matapédia, and Restigouche properties located in Quebec; and approximately 50,000 acres of land in New Brunswick.

