Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Shares Down 2.5% – Here’s Why

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.32 and last traded at GBX 87.75. Approximately 644 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 9,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 87.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 87.92. The company has a market capitalization of £47.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.11.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

