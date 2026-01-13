Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Should You Buy?

Senvest Capital Inc. (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$375.00 and last traded at C$375.00. 264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 327 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$371.50.

Senvest Capital Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of C$910.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$368.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$357.29.

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$70.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Senvest Capital had a net margin of 53.09% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of C$536.92 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc is a Canada-based company that holds and manages a portfolio of equity and real estate investments that are located predominantly in the United States. Its investments in both publicly traded and privately-held companies are mainly carried out through Senvest International, while its investments in real estate are mainly carried out through PPI, Senvest Argentina, and Senvest Equities. The company also provides services to the two Funds which are targeted toward institutions and high net worth individuals.

