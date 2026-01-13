Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Drops By 87.4%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,033 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 16,171 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.37. 5,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5912 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 259.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -26.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 182.4% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

