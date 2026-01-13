Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Drops By 87.4%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,033 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the December 15th total of 16,171 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,747 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:GNOM traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.37. 5,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.67 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59.
Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5912 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 259.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -26.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
About Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF
Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research. Its genome sequencing center combines a high-throughput sample preparation facility, a collection of its high-throughput sequencing instruments and a large- scale data center.
