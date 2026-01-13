Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,888 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the December 15th total of 246,925 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 404,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 404,101 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Jiuzi Stock Performance

Shares of Jiuzi stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.82. 31,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,997. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. Jiuzi has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $312.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jiuzi stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 616,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.23% of Jiuzi at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JZXN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jiuzi in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jiuzi to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jiuzi has an average rating of “Sell”.

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Zhejiang Jiuzi New Energy Vehicles Co, Ltd., franchises and operates retail stores under the Jiuzi brand that sell new energy vehicles, plug-in electric vehicles, and related components and parts in the People’s Republic of China. It provides corporate investment consulting services. The company also engages in new energy vehicle retail, new energy vehicle component sales, new energy vehicle battery sales, vehicle audio equipment and electronics sales, vehicle ornament sales, technology service and development, marketing planning, vehicle rentals, etc.

