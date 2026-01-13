iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:EFRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 164 shares, a decline of 84.0% from the December 15th total of 1,024 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFRA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.56. 74 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $27.62 and a 1-year high of $35.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $1.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 668.0%.

The iShares Environmental Infrastructure and Industrials ETF (EFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies that provide infrastructure and industrials solutions to support energy efficiency and emissions mitigation, pollution reduction, or land and resource optimization. Stock selection is based on the amount of revenue earned from these relevant themes, and weighting is based on free float market-cap.

