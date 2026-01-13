Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,545 shares, a decrease of 94.0% from the December 15th total of 25,892 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGX. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.69. 77,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $13.02.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%.

Blackstone/GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE: BGX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate high current income and total return through a flexible, actively managed credit strategy. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund is externally managed by Blackstone Credit (formerly GSO Capital Partners), the credit investment platform of Blackstone Inc By combining long and short positions in corporate credit instruments, BGX aims to capitalize on inefficiencies across credit markets while managing downside risk.

The fund’s core investment activities encompass a diverse range of credit instruments, including senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, convertible securities and structured products.

