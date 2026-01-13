Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.1 billion. Option Care Health also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OPCH. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

OPCH stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. 1,516,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,112. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $35.53.

In related news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $987,240.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 413,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,739,872.20. This trade represents a 10.12% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 61.6% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

