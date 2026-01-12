American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF) Short Interest Down 96.5% in December

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 684 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 19,331 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,435 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATF. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cooper Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group boosted its stake in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 40,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $224,000.

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA:CATF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. 1,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.96 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50.

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that mainly invests in municipal securities of any maturity, with interest income that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. CATF was launched on Jul 16, 2024 and is issued by American Century Investments.

