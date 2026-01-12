BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BKUI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 525 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the December 15th total of 6,699 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 10,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPOA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. RPOA Advisors Inc. now owns 739,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,877,000 after buying an additional 29,394 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $918,000. ZEGA Investments LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC now owns 135,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BKUI traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.79. 20,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,785. BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.36 and a 12-month high of $50.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $49.83.

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.2071 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

(Get Free Report)

The BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF (BKUI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of investment-grade, USD-denominated fixed income securities with an ultra-short effective duration. The fund aims for high income and low volatility. BKUI was launched on Aug 9, 2021 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.