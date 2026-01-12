Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Short Interest Down 96.5% in December

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,387 shares, a decrease of 96.5% from the December 15th total of 154,931 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,351 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBE. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 32.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000.

Shares of DBE stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,243. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 million, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. Invesco DB Energy Fund has a twelve month low of $16.22 and a twelve month high of $20.72.

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas. The Index is intended to reflect the performance of the energy sector. The Fund is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust).

