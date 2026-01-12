Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:DVDN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 271 shares, a decrease of 85.6% from the December 15th total of 1,883 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of DVDN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.95. 1,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a market cap of $3.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.60. Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $28.52.

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.9%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF stock. Brookwood Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF ( NYSEARCA:DVDN Free Report ) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC owned 10.04% of Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Kingsbarn Dividend Opportunity ETF (DVDN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed, narrow portfolio of publicly traded equities issued by residential and commercial mortgage REITs or business development companies. The funds objective is to provide quarterly dividends and long-term capital appreciation. DVDN was launched on Nov 2, 2023 and is issued by Kingsbarn.

