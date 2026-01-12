Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ) Short Interest Update

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,568 shares, a growth of 593.8% from the December 15th total of 226 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,737 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYJ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $34.90. 9,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939. Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $16.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

About Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.562 dividend. This represents a yield of 172.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

The Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF (RAYJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing primarily in Japanese stocks. The fund targets firms that are perceived to exhibit sustainable earnings growth and sector flexibility RAYJ was launched on Apr 4, 2024 and is issued by Rayliant.

