Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Short Interest Up 504.5% in December

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 12,072 shares, a growth of 504.5% from the December 15th total of 1,997 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,905 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DORVAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $14,445,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 655.5% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,941 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 6,067.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,708 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,269,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 28,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

