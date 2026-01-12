Short Interest in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Expands By 531.6%

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,183 shares, an increase of 531.6% from the December 15th total of 4,304 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 300.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of RWX stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,462. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.71. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.09 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market. The Index is a float adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.