Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN) Short Interest Update

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 104,127 shares, a growth of 999.9% from the December 15th total of 9,467 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 49,959 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 50.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 138.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 217.2% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJAN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 33,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,623. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $231.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.15.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

