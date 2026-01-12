Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Shares Down 12% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report) were down 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.01 and last traded at C$1.03. 331,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,794,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Rusoro Mining Stock Down 9.4%

The company has a market cap of C$664.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14.

Rusoro Mining Company Profile

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd. in November 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

