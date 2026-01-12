PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY) Short Interest Update

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 83 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 460,576 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 354,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 354,765 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Trading Down 1.1%

PBCRY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 136,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,407. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, commonly known as Bank BCA, is one of Indonesia’s leading banking institutions. Established in 1957 and headquartered in Jakarta, the bank provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and corporate clients. Bank BCA is listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange under the ticker BBCA and trades in the United States through American Depositary Receipts on the OTC Markets under the symbol PBCRY.

The bank’s core business activities span consumer banking, SME and corporate lending, treasury operations, and transaction banking.

