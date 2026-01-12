Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Down 89.0% in December

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,782 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the December 15th total of 16,155 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 749,808 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Rare Element Resources Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Rare Element Resources stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.82. The stock had a trading volume of 582,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,644. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.27 million, a PE ratio of -82.40 and a beta of 0.98.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources is a U.S.-based exploration and development company focused on rare earth element deposits. The company’s flagship asset is the Bear Lodge project in northeastern Wyoming, which hosts both light and heavy rare earth oxides such as neodymium, praseodymium and dysprosium. Rare Element Resources is working to advance this project through feasibility, permitting and eventual commercial production to establish a domestic supply of critical minerals.

Incorporated in the mid-2000s and headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, Rare Element Resources has conducted extensive drilling, metallurgical test work and engineering studies to refine its processing technology.

