Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Short Interest Update

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,456 shares, a growth of 698.1% from the December 15th total of 2,563 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,378 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SINGY traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 51,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,021. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.27.

Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGY) is the flag carrier airline of Singapore, providing scheduled air passenger and cargo services to destinations across Asia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa and Oceania. Headquartered at Singapore Changi Airport, the carrier operates a modern fleet of wide-body and narrow-body aircraft, offering premium, business and economy class cabins designed to meet the needs of leisure travellers, business executives and freight customers alike.

Since its establishment on May 1, 1972—following the split of Malaysia–Singapore Airlines—Singapore Airlines has grown from a regional operator into a globally recognized brand.

