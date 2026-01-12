Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 195,961 shares, an increase of 10,492.5% from the December 15th total of 1,850 shares. Currently, 261.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,919,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,919,281 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 261.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globavend in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Globavend from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globavend presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Get Globavend alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Globavend

Globavend Stock Up 9.4%

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:GVH traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,229. Globavend has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $364.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Globavend stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GVH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 249,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 355.92% of Globavend at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Globavend

(Get Free Report)

Globavend Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated cross-border logistics services and air freight forwarding services in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's services include parcel consolidation, air freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and delivery. It serves e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Perth, Australia. Globavend Holdings Limited is subsidiary of Globavend Investments Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globavend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globavend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.