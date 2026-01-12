Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL) Short Interest Up 6,821.4% in December

Adlai Nortye Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ANL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 321,082 shares, an increase of 6,821.4% from the December 15th total of 4,639 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,087,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,087,927 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Adlai Nortye Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of ANL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.55. 78,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,921. Adlai Nortye has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Adlai Nortye in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Adlai Nortye

Adlai Nortye Inc (NASDAQ: ANL) is a specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in China’s Jiangsu Province. The company focuses on the research, development, production and sale of fine chemicals, with a primary emphasis on amino acids and their derivatives.

Adlai Nortye’s product portfolio includes betaine compounds, a range of high-purity L-amino acids such as L-methionine, L-threonine and glycine, as well as various chemical intermediates. These offerings serve multiple end markets, including animal feed and nutrition, personal care and cosmetic formulations, pharmaceutical ingredients and industrial chemical processes.

The company operates multiple production facilities alongside an in-house research and development center dedicated to process innovation and quality control.

