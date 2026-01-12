Accenture Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 136,649 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 855% compared to the typical volume of 14,313 call options.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.13. 4,086,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,187,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.34.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Accenture to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at $465,018.60. The trade was a 78.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 35,151 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,525 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accenture

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 44,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Accenture by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.