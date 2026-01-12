Rusoro Mining (CVE:RML) Trading Down 10.3% – Should You Sell?

Rusoro Mining Ltd. (CVE:RML – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 10.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05. 230,469 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,777,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.17.

Rusoro Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$664.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of -0.32.

About Rusoro Mining

Rusoro Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Venezuela. It primarily holds 95% interests in the Choco 10 mine; and 50% interest in the Isidora mine located in the El Callao district in south-eastern Venezuela. The company was formerly known as Newton Ventures Inc and changed its name to Rusoro Mining Ltd. in November 2006. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

