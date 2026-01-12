Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 279,535 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the December 15th total of 1,563,815 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,773 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Seer to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Seer in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Omid Farokhzad sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $66,660.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,238,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,313.10. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seer by 51.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 58,173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Seer by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,432 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Seer by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 123,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Seer by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Seer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEER remained flat at $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 137,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07. Seer has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $108.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Seer had a negative return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 484.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seer will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc is a life sciences company focused on pioneering next-generation proteomics, the large-scale study of proteins and their functions in complex biological systems. By leveraging proprietary nanoparticle-based technology, Seer’s platform enables high-throughput, unbiased protein analysis from biological samples, addressing a critical bottleneck in drug discovery, biomarker research and precision medicine.

The company’s flagship Proteograph Product Suite combines engineered nanoparticle assays with advanced mass spectrometry and bioinformatics pipelines to deliver deep proteomic coverage in a scalable workflow.

