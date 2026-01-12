WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH) Short Interest Down 82.7% in December

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,748 shares, a decrease of 82.7% from the December 15th total of 62,214 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,953 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $49,000. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund by 33.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DTH stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 36,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05. WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

WisdomTree International High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree DEFA Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted Index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree DEFA Index. At the Index measurement date, companies within the WisdomTree DEFA Index with market capitalizations of at least $200 million and average daily trading volumes of at least $200,000 for the prior three months are ranked by dividend yield.

