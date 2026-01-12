Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Carl Rickertsen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) Director Carl Rickertsen acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $155.88 per share, with a total value of $779,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,400. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.23. The company had a trading volume of 16,110,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,312,916. Strategy Inc has a 12 month low of $149.75 and a 12 month high of $457.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 1,667.09%.The firm had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,203,062,000. Amundi raised its position in Strategy by 378.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,783,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,884,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,406,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,205,258 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,354,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategy by 119.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,550,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,593,000 after purchasing an additional 842,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Strategy from $464.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.81.

Positive Sentiment: Strategy bought 13,627 BTC (~$1.25 billion), pushing its total treasury to roughly 687,000+ BTC — market reaction drove buying interest in the stock as investors re-rate the company for its crypto treasury exposure. Strategy Buys 13,627 Bitcoin for $1.25B

Strategy bought 13,627 BTC (~$1.25 billion), pushing its total treasury to roughly 687,000+ BTC — market reaction drove buying interest in the stock as investors re-rate the company for its crypto treasury exposure. Positive Sentiment: Index and analyst context looks stabilizing — commentary that Strategy will remain in major indexes (MSCI) and some brokerages maintain buy/recommendations, reducing the risk of forced index-related selling. MSCI Index Retention Commentary

Index and analyst context looks stabilizing — commentary that Strategy will remain in major indexes (MSCI) and some brokerages maintain buy/recommendations, reducing the risk of forced index-related selling. Neutral Sentiment: Strategy disclosed an equity issuance (Jan 5–11) used to expand bitcoin holdings — this supplies cash for purchases but can be dilutive; investors should monitor share count changes and use of proceeds. Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings Through New Equity Issuance

Strategy disclosed an equity issuance (Jan 5–11) used to expand bitcoin holdings — this supplies cash for purchases but can be dilutive; investors should monitor share count changes and use of proceeds. Neutral Sentiment: Ownership profile: institutions own ~46% while retail holds ~48% — a balanced but active shareholder base that can amplify moves in either direction. Institutions Own 46% of Strategy

Ownership profile: institutions own ~46% while retail holds ~48% — a balanced but active shareholder base that can amplify moves in either direction. Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in December to 34.74M shares (up 19.2% vs. mid?December), representing ~13.2% of float and a days-to-cover of ~2.2 — elevated shorting increases downside pressure and volatility if bitcoin or shares move against shorts.

Short interest rose sharply in December to 34.74M shares (up 19.2% vs. mid?December), representing ~13.2% of float and a days-to-cover of ~2.2 — elevated shorting increases downside pressure and volatility if bitcoin or shares move against shorts. Negative Sentiment: Technical/market cautions: some coverage notes the stock remains near key support (~$150) and could test that level despite the BTC buy; investors should expect high beta moves tied to bitcoin price swings. Strategy Buys BTC but MSTR Teeters Around $150

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

Founded in 1989 by Michael J.

