Leslie Norwalk Sells 2,000 Shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) Director Leslie Norwalk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,360.90. This represents a 16.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Globus Medical Stock Down 2.9%

Shares of GMED stock traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,094. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $101.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.39. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $769.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Globus Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,303.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,055,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,891,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,038,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 49,020.3% in the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 891,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,034,000 after buying an additional 889,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 72.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,011,104 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after buying an additional 842,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.78.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

