Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Stifel Financial (SF)

Stifel Financial (NYSE: SF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2026 – Stifel Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/12/2026 – Stifel Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Citizens Jmp from $140.00 to $155.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Stifel Financial had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $136.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Stifel Financial had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research. They now have a $149.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Stifel Financial was given a new $150.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Stifel Financial had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Stifel Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.51%.

Get Stifel Financial Corporation alerts:

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full?service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research?driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.