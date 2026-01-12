JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts YouGov (LON:YOU) Price Target to GBX 380

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 385 to GBX 380 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.42% from the stock’s current price.

YOU has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of YouGov from GBX 565 to GBX 438 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on YouGov from GBX 760 to GBX 600 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 472.67.

Get YouGov alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on YouGov

YouGov Stock Down 0.4%

LON YOU traded down GBX 1 during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 244.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,253. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 240.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 416. The company has a market cap of £286.58 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 257.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 299.51.

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 31.70 EPS for the quarter. YouGov had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YouGov will post 41.8853256 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ian Griffiths bought 19,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 260 per share, for a total transaction of £49,961.60. Also, insider Stephan Shakespeare purchased 39,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 256 per share, for a total transaction of £99,993.60. Insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

YouGov Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YouGov is a global research data and analytics group. Our mission is to offer unparalleled insight into what the world really thinks and does. With operations in the Americas, Mainland Europe, UK and Asia Pacific, we have one of the world’s largest research networks.

Above all, YouGov is powered by reality. That stems from a unique panel of millions of registered members across 64 markets, encapsulating some 18 million shopping trips and millions of interconnected data points. Our unique approach to recruiting and engaging with our panel, combined with our state-of-the-art technology platforms, enables us to deliver real-world, real-time insights that lead to better decision-making and a competitive advantage for our clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.