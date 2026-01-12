Barclays Increases WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $302.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $274.00 to $302.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised WESCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.88.

Shares of WCC stock traded up $4.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $273.62. The company had a trading volume of 400,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.12 and a 200 day moving average of $228.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $125.21 and a 1-year high of $279.04.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.81%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. WESCO International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.100-13.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 13.3 EPS for the current year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.52, for a total transaction of $1,215,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 30,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,206.40. This represents a 13.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 7,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $1,925,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,622,656. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,254. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WESCO International during the first quarter worth $5,036,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 26,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value?added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

