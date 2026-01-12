Citigroup Lowers J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Price Target to GBX 360

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from GBX 366 to GBX 360 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the grocer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 350 to GBX 345 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 336.67.

J Sainsbury Stock Performance

SBRY traded down GBX 1.29 on Monday, hitting GBX 310.32. 5,989,628 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,265,938. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 325.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 315.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.67. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 223.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 360.40.

J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The grocer reported GBX 10.30 earnings per share for the quarter. J Sainsbury had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.42%. On average, research analysts predict that J Sainsbury will post 25.7241977 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katie Bickerstaffe bought 2,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 344 per share, for a total transaction of £9,938.16. Also, insider Bl á thnaid Bergin sold 225,000 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320, for a total transaction of £720,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc is one of the UK’s leading food, general merchandise and clothing retailers.

Offering delicious, great quality food at competitive prices has been at the heart of what we do since we opened our first store in 1869. Today, inspiring and delighting our customers with tasty food remains our priority. Our purpose is that driven by our passion for food, together we serve and help every customer.

Our focus on great value food and convenient shopping, whether in-store or online is supported by our brands – Argos, Habitat, Tu, Nectar and Sainsbury’s Bank.

