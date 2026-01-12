Ark Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Ark has a total market cap of $53.33 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000607 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 21st, 2017. Ark’s total supply is 192,410,118 coins and its circulating supply is 192,410,592 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

