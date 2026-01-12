Catizen (CATI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.65 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Catizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Catizen has a market capitalization of $23.65 million and approximately $3.42 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Catizen has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,769.38 or 0.99835125 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen was first traded on September 20th, 2024. Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,863,957 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 390,863,957 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.06006029 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 181 active market(s) with $3,244,686.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

