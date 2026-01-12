ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $18.0150, with a volume of 589171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

Several research firms have commented on ASX. Nomura Securities upgraded ASE Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Nomura upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ASE Technology last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.67%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASX. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 36,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 211,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.8% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 5.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

