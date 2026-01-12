Doximity (DOCS) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Doximity (NYSE:DOCS – Get Free Report) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Doximity to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Doximity and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Doximity alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $570.40 million $223.18 million 34.61 Doximity Competitors $279.76 million -$61.83 million -6.24

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Doximity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 0 2 1 2 3.00 Doximity Competitors 86 190 210 11 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Doximity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies have a potential upside of 73.48%. Given Doximity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Doximity has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doximity’s peers have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Doximity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 40.72% 24.63% 21.30% Doximity Competitors -53.73% -1,002.64% -68.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Doximity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Services – Computer Programming And Data Processing” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Doximity beats its peers on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Doximity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company’s cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.