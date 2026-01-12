Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 92,503 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,151,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,503 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.6% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $259,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 358.1% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,926 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,719 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $534,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW opened at $124.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

