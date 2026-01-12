Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 997,185 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,287,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997,185 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $340,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 40.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,382,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,559 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 73,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.49. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a $0.1648 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.