Head to Head Review: Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) and ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) and Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 57.5% of Astea International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Astea International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.93 $107.30 million $0.12 86.67 Astea International $27.47 million 1.69 $360,000.00 N/A N/A

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Astea International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Astea International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 2 8 4 0 2.14 Astea International 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.31, suggesting a potential upside of 8.73%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than Astea International.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Astea International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 0.74% 12.05% 3.46% Astea International -7.77% -6.85% -12.99%

Volatility and Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astea International has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats Astea International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Astea International

Astea International Inc. develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications. The company also provides FieldCentrix Enterprise suite, a service management solution that runs on various mobile devices; and integrates with customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning applications. In addition, it supports deployments in on-premise, as well as cloud environments by leveraging a multi-tenant architecture; and provides infrastructure tools and services, as well as consulting, implementation, training, and maintenance services. The company's products are used in information technology, medical devices and diagnostic systems, industrial controls and instrumentation, retail/point-of-sale equipment, office automation equipment, imaging systems, fire and security, gaming/leisure equipment, facilities management, and telecommunications, and other related industries with equipment sales and service requirements. Astea International Inc. markets its products through a network of direct and indirect sales and services offices; and distributors consisting of value-added resellers, system integrators, and sales agents, as well as original equipment manufacturing partners. The company was formerly known as Applied System Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Astea International Inc. in 1992. Astea International Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Horsham, Pennsylvania.

