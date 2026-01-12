Head to Head Analysis: JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH) & Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) and JNS (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Energous shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energous and JNS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $3.02 million 3.70 -$18.40 million ($18.13) -0.28 JNS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JNS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Volatility and Risk

Energous has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JNS has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Energous and JNS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 1 0 0 0 1.00 JNS 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Energous and JNS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -1.27% -143.13% -93.47% JNS N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Energous beats JNS on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices. Its products are used in asset trackers; sensors; retail displays; and security devices; smart home; medical; industrial; and other sensors; electronic shelf labeling; logistics and asset tracking tags and sensors; computer mice and keyboards; remote controls; gaming consoles and controllers; hearing aids; rechargeable batteries; automotive accessories; smart textiles; wearables; and medical devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose; California.

About JNS

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

