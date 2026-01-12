Degen (DEGEN) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Degen (DEGEN) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Degen has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Degen has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Degen token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,645.57 or 0.99809866 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90,327.31 or 0.99820439 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Degen launched on January 7th, 2024. Degen’s total supply is 36,959,973,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,963,632,968 tokens. The official message board for Degen is farcaster.xyz/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,959,973,172.91736808 with 21,014,587,903.9416959 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.0014112 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $2,890,174.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

