Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $101.71 and last traded at $101.60, with a volume of 1208945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.58.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

