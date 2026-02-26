Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.39 and last traded at $92.28, with a volume of 748340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.47.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.59.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Capstone Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,755,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 31,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,824,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,229 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.