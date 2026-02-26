Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $76.00 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 187535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 1.1%

The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.61.

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

